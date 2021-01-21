100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 21, 1921
Educational advantages offered in the United States are to be enjoyed by Ung Gim Poy, 14 year old adopted son of Ung D. Goey, well known Chinese merchant of this city. Ung Gim Poy arrived in Seattle and arrangements are now being made to bring him to Pendleton. Goey adopted the boy seven years ago and he has been living in China with Mrs. Goey and the eight year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Goey. Ung Gim has attended schools in China and speaks not a word of English.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 21, 1971
The sound of basketballs glancing off hardwood thumped overhead like raindrops on the roof. Be we descended to the locker room for a reason other than basketball. A shoulder pad was kicked under a bench, remnant of a season past. We sat in a small, wrestling gear-lined office with Pendleton High School Coach Rollin Schimmel. Why, we asked, should wrestling be included in the athletic program? “It gives boys who couldn’t participate in another sport a chance to compete,” the coach said. “It gives boys who weigh as little at 98 pounds a chance for recognition and mental and physical development.” It takes three things to be a winning wrestler, according to Schimmel: mental attitude, physical desire and dedication. “With these attributes a boy can overcome shortness, lack of speed, or physical strength.” So far, he said, wrestling hasn’t drawn large crowds, but it’s getting better now. Why? “Winning!” he said. “This year we’ve got a good team and more spectators.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 21, 1996
What’s in a name? A new committee is about to find out. The Pendleton School District recently formed a naming committee made up of two board members, three junior high teachers, three students and a parent to seek opinions on what Pendleton Junior High will be called this fall when it becomes a middle school. The students will help elicit opinions on the bright yellow school, which already goes by another name — “the big yellow banana.” The obvious choice, Pendleton Middle School, has already been at the butt of several local jokes for its potential acronym: PMS. The committee will choose two possible names from those submitted by community members, and the Pendleton School Board will make the final decision. A $200 savings bond will be awarded to the person who suggested the name. So get out a pen, put on your thinking cap and imagine what kind of place, say, Mustard Bottle Middle School could be.
