100 years ago — 1922
Hubert M. Berry, alias H. C. Charlton, and his partner Ray Boyce have confessed to having robbed two houses in Pendleton and they are also wanted at Baker. They will be prosecuted in Pendleton. According to a story from the Portland Telegram, Berry is well-known there to the younger set in society and also to the police, who know him as the “beer bottle bandit.” Berry gained considerable notoriety when he struck H. H. Vines, an aged pawnbroker, over the head with a beer bottle. Later he feigned insanity and was sent to the asylum. The proximity to the real “nuts” was more than he could stand, and he admitted that he was sane. He was returned to the Multnomah county jail and was paroled by Circuit Judge Gatens on the promise that he would be a “good boy” and go to sea. Pendleton is a long way from the sea.
50 years ago — 1972
“Anyone who ever ate any of the excellent food and experienced the good times at the Rieth Hotel when it was really going will never forget it,” said Deno Vichas, son of George Vicas who built the historic building in 1917. But those times are no more. Now the building is being used for pleasure boat construction. Last September, Vichas rented the building for his widowed mother in Minnesota to Larson and Moore, Inc., a local boat making company. “The building is strong and solid and still quite usable,” he said. His father emigrated from Greece in 1906 and worked for the railroad until he bought a dairy in Reith. He later sold that business to build the hotel. At that time the Union Pacific Railroad crews changed in Rieth and the need for lodging caused the business to grow. After prohibition ended, George Vichas opened the Silver Dollar night club, and his steaks grew to great popularity among the Pendleton area residents. In 1950, Union Pacific moved its division station to Hinkle and took most of the business away. When George Vichas retired in 1960, the hotel, restaurant and bar closed. Deno Vichas came to Pendleton last June to attend his PHS 25th reunion and decided to find a renter for the old hotel building with hopes of bringing new life to the once active community.
25 years ago — 1997
Hermiston officials see dealing with unexpected growth and the vast unknowns of Measure 47 as the top priorities for 1997. Hermiston’s population grew by more than 400 people in 1996, to slightly more than 11,000. Much more growth is expected as projects such as the Wal-Mart distribution center in Hermiston, a state prison in Umatilla and an incinerator at the Umatilla Chemical Depot move forward. To prepare for that growth, one of the city’s major projects for 1997 is to build a three-million-gallon water reservoir on the Hermiston Butte. The $3.75 million project will be financed through the sale of reverse bonds, which do not require a vote of the people and are paid off by future water revenues.
