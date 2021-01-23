100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 23, 1921
A yellow dog, a white rooster and a fireman engaged in the three-cornered race about 9:30 this morning on Cottonwood street, near the city hall. The net result will be chicken dinner for some members of the department. The rooster, straying far from home, was pursued by George Whitely, member of the department. A yellow dog nearby also took up the chase. The dog captured the rooster after a lively feather-scattering pursuit and Whitely overtook the dog just in time to save the chicken. Several small boys stood ready to aid in the capture but the action was so swift that their help was unnecessary.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 23, 1971
Perhaps a recent news story stating that Stetson hats would no longer be manufactured caused not a ripple in New York or Philadelphia. But there was a shock wave in such places as Laramie, Cheyenne, Laredo and Pendleton. How can an old-time cowboy feel dressed without a Stetson on his head? “I bought my first Stetson in 1915, when I was 15 years old,” said Dan Bell, local rancher long associated with the Pendleton Round-Up. “I threw it into the water trough so I could shape it up.” The Stetson Company sent out a newsletter to its customers — including Hamley’s — clarifying that only the Philadelphia plant will close down. This was the birthplace of the Stetson hat in the 1860s. “You buy a new hat about every two years,” Bell said. “You get your hat cleaned a couple of times, then when it begins to get a little limp you wear it around the ranch.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 23, 1996
One hundred snowmobile racers from all over the country converged on the Spout Springs resort last weekend for the Tollgate SnoCross. The weather — falling snow driven by a stiff wind — left a little to be desired, both for the racers and the spectators, but the racing still drew one of the largest crowds ever for an Oregon SnoCross event. The poor visibility didn’t slow anyone down, however. There was a lot of jockeying for position going into the first turn and whoever gets the “hole shot” has a definite advantage. The first turn is where the field starts spreading out. Along the twisty oval shape, there are few spots where the racers can let the throttle go wide open. Moguls and turns complicate matters, especially when it comes to passing. Three classes of sleds compete in the event, from 440cc to “all the horses you can get.” Some open competitors run high performance oil and aviation fuel mixes in their sleds to up the horsepower.
