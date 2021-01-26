100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 26, 1921
The Buick auto that bettered the time of the Shasta Limited between San Francisco and Portland recently will arrive in Pendleton on Wednesday. The 1921 coupe that recently made this record breaking run from the Bay City to the Rose City will be displayed at the Oregon Motor Garage here. The coupe made the run between the cities in 29 hours and 16 minutes, bettering the crack train’s time by 44 minutes. This is said to be the fastest time ever made between the two points other than by air. The car and its drivers arrived in Portland during the recent auto show and attracted much attention. It has since been driven to other parts of the state to be exhibited at auto shows. The unusual record is expected to attract more than casual interest in Pendleton.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 26, 1971
When the athletic department at Blue Mountain Community College decided to include women’s sports in this year’s program, Jerry Moseby, director, knew exactly where to turn for a women’s coach. He lured Bernice Bigham away from her job as physical education instructor at California State Polytechnic College. He had followed her career since her high school days in Southern Oregon when he was coaching at Eagle Point High School. “I was a little bit concerned about coming to Eastern Oregon,” said Bernice. “Like everybody else, I thought of Eastern Oregon as being a desert.” After discovering she wasn’t living in the desert, Bernice started the autumn season with volleyball for girl students, formed a basketball team for the winter term, and plans to switch to track and field this spring. “Women need rugged exercise to stay in shape,” the lithe instructor said. “Girls usually have to sit back and watch the fellows play.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 26, 1996
The Pendleton Police Department is investigating a possible theft involving rare collectable coins that turned up at a Pendleton supermarket. A Pendleton man attempted to buy two bottles of Olde English malt liquor with three silver dollars dating from the 19th century, said Pendleton police officer Ted Burrows. The man then attempted to cash a bag full of similar coins at the store’s customer service window. Police were contacted at that time. Officers seized the coins but did not arrest the man. However, police Lt. Gary Ward said charges are pending. Ward said it is unlikely the man realized the value of the coins. “He has no idea what he had,” he said.
