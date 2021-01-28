100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 28, 1921
Any men who are “up against it” and want to eat three meals a day can be accommodated if they will agree to work for the city on the streets, Superintendent of Streets C. A. Crabtree said today. The city has been putting its prisoners to work of late but some have refused to go out and have been placed on bread and water. The commissioner says he can use a few men if any want to work for their board. Henry Shown, arrested by the city police on a charge of vagrancy, this morning was found guilty in police court and sentenced to 10 days in the city jail. He refused to go to work on the streets, and he was ordered placed on a bread and water ration until he changes his mind. Two others in the city jail likewise prefer bread and water to labor under the street commissioner.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 28, 1971
Oregon’s Sen. Mark Hatfield and the Washington, D.C., office of Gov. Tom McCall recently proposed to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration that the Boardman Industrial Park, which is leased to the Boeing Co., be utilized in connection with the space shuttle program. The space agency is examining potential sites other than Cape Kennedy for launching a $6 billion space shuttle. Selection as a shuttle site could help assure an area’s continued prosperity. Space officials plan to launch the rocket 25 to 75 times a year on a variety of missions. Although the final decision on the launch site is probably at least a year away, NASA’s willingness to scour the country for the most suitable site, or sites, for testing, launching and landing this reusable rocket is also stirring intense geographic rivalries.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 28, 1996
Economic development by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has revived an old debate: Who has the right to manage water on tribal land? The opening of a casino last year was just the beginning of an ambitious plan of economic growth for the tribes. A hotel is near completion, and a golf course, RV park and cultural institute are planned. Two new wells on the reservation can provide all the additional water those developments will require, CTUIR officials say. The tribes have not applied for permits through the state to operate the wells. Instead, the CTUIR Water Resources Program has issued permits based on the Tribal Water Code, contending that its treaty and a 1908 Supreme Court decision secure its right to the water — but the state hasn’t reached the same conclusion. Adding fuel to the fire, in the summer of 1995 the state watermaster’s office received several letters from individuals demanding the OWRD cut off water to the two new casino wells, although they are not yet in use.
