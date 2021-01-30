100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 30, 1921
A county court hearing has been on today for the purpose of determining the county circulations of the Morning Tribune and the Freewater Times. The case was brought by the Freewater Times with the intent of showing that it rather than the Tribune is entitled to be named as county official paper along with the East Oregonian. The law requires that the two newspapers having the largest circulations in the county be designated as the county’s official newspapers. H. L. Kuck, publisher of the Morning Tribune, while on the witness stand admitted that the Tribune has been padding its circulation statements. Among the chief points in controversy however were whether the Freewater Times should be allowed credit for 204 subscribers secured “for the occasion.” The court at the conclusion of the hearing ruled that the Freewater Times‘ special subscriptions could not be counted and the decision was announced in favor of the Morning Tribune. The value to a newspaper in being designated as an official county paper is chiefly sentimental and the big feature of the contest was the fight for truthful circulation claims.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 30, 1971
Graduate student Celia Currin, of Pendleton, thinks she’s “maybe going to make it” at Harvard Business School, since she wasn’t asked to leave during the first three weeks. Celia wrote that she has six hours of classes and six hours of study preparation, so this doesn’t leave her much time for extra-curricular activity. She and another girl share a two-room suite in the dorm, and Celia got the room with a fireplace. She ended her note with a Celiaism. “College hasn’t changed me a bit. I am now in love with 4,765 male students, 14 professors, three janitors and a Dachshund named Bruce.” (Reported by Bernice Riley, E-O Women’s Editor.)
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 30, 1996
In Umatilla County, the home of GOP Senate candidate Gordon Smith, the news of Smith’s defeat to Ron Wyden was clearly a disappointment. “I think it’s a great loss for Eastern Oregonians,” said Tim O’Hanlon, chairman of the Umatilla County Republican Central Committee. Smith supporters agree he ran a solid campaign but was hurt by negative advertising by Wyden supporters, particularly surrounding environmental questions at Smith’s vegetable processing plant in Weston. However, Mike Breeden, O’Hanlon’s counterpart in the county Democratic Party, contented Wyden’s decision three weeks ago to abandon negative campaigning made a significant impact on a politically disillusioned electorate. Joe Burns of Hermiston, a staunch Republican, said, “You’ve got to give Wyden credit. He put on a tremendous campaign.” O’Hanlon echoed Burns’ appraisal of Wyden as a campaigner. “For a guy who flunked the bar exam three times, he really knows how to campaign.”
