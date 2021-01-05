100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 5, 1921
Dr. F. A. Lieuallen and Perry L. Idleman, local members of the state hospitalization committee of the American Legion, left for Walla Walla this noon in response to a request that they meet Washington officials of the legion and army officers in an inspection of the old Fort Walla Walla barracks as a possible hospital site for wounded men of the world war needing hospital treatment. Washington legion officials have been on a tour of the state looking after men needing hospital treatment and looking into the facilities provided former service men receiving vocational training at the various institutions in the state. The hospital proposition at Walla Walla is understood to be for all men of the northwest country.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 5, 1971
Sheriff’s deputies armed with shotguns stood guard in the cellblocks today as cleanup started after last night’s riot in the Umatilla County Jail on the third floor of the courthouse. The riot raged for almost three hours. Toilets were torn from the floor and broken into jagged pieces, the chunks hurled through windows. Piles of books and magazines and other items were set afire and the jail quickly filled with smoke. No deputies or prisoners were injured, but damages will likely run well into four figures. The incident points up a need Sheriff Roy Johnson has spoken about for years — a need for a jail that can handle troublesome prisoners. “We get men here as tough as any in the penitentiary,” he said. He indicated the entire design of the jail should be reexamined. Some deputies have complained their lives are endangered because of the antiquated design of the jail.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 5, 1996
The Umatilla County Commissioners have withheld their blessing on a Milton-Freewater strip club’s liquor license application, although they admit that they may not stop the Highway 11 club north of town from opening or serving alcohol. “It’s our way of sending the message we do not approve,” said Commissioner Glenn Youngman. “If we feel the majority of our community is not going to approve of it, we’re not going to approve of it.” Little Darlin’s, a proposed adult tavern, would be housed in the former Angus Roadhouse restaurant building. Next door is the Junior Show Grounds, the site of many 4-H, FFA and other youth activities. But when the commissioners turned to the county’s zoning ordinances for a way to prevent the strip club from opening, they came up empty. As the local government entity in the unincorporated areas of the county, the commission has a nominal say in who is awarded liquor licenses in its jurisdiction, but the Oregon Liquor Control Commission can issue a license in spite of local objections.
