100 years ago — 1922
Rumors emanating from subterranean sources which made claims that Chief W. R. Taylor and Bob Sinclair were recently arrested at The Dalles on a charge of drunkedness or for carrying intoxicating liquor across country have been proved to be without foundation to the satisfaction of R. I. Keator, district attorney. The story of the alleged arrest of the two men at The Dalles has persisted since late last fall. After the report had been brought to the attention of the district attorney with a request that the truth or falsity of the report be ascertained in the interest of law enforcement, Keator conducted a personal investigation. “It doesn’t make much difference about what has been said in Pendleton,” Jinks Taylor said, “because people know me here. But the report was telephoned to Milton and to Walla Walla and was spread there. Lots of people in those districts believed the report, and I certainly would like to get acquainted with the man responsible for starting it.”
50 years ago — 1972
While cats roam at will in Pendleton, Fido does not enjoy any such freedom. Pendleton voters said at an election Nov. 3, 1964, that they didn’t want dogs wandering the streets. Since the leash law went into effect, there have been fewer complaints about dogs, but that doesn’t mean all dogs are staying home. The city’s dog control officer delivered to the Pendleton Veterinary Clinic, which serves as the city dog pound, 134 dogs last year. An unknown number of other dogs were picked up by police officers. If a dog is licensed or its owner is otherwise known, the officers often will return the dog to its home and issue a citation. In 1971 city police issued 101 citations and 102 warnings to owners of dogs running loose. Unlicensed dogs are taken to the pound, which reports that only 10 per cent are impounded are reclaimed by their owners, and only 15 to 20 dogs a year are sold. The balance of the canines are put to sleep permanently.
25 years ago — 1997
Snow, snow, snow, and more snow. That was the theme for the last days of December. And despite the near blizzard conditions, snowplows were nowhere to be found. The lack of street plowing resulted in hazardous driving conditions and sometimes impassable city streets. Yet, this was not the result of disregard on behalf of our city managers. Simply put, it’s a matter of business. With the infrequency of severe snow accumulation, the City Council has come to the conclusion that the cost and maintenance of a snowplow would not be economically feasible. “We may have owned a snowplow once in the early ’60s, but I’m not even sure about that. I’ve been here 29 years and I’ve never seen one,” said Jerry LeGore of the city’s Public Works Department. Most residents seem to have resigned themselves to the fact that unplowed roads are just a way of life in this neck of the woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.