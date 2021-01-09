100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 9, 1921
Declaring that he still stood squarely on his campaign slogan of “economy, a clean city and an efficient business administration of the city government,” Mayor George A. Hartman Wednesday night made his inaugural address before the city council and 50 men gathered to witness the action of that body at its first meeting. The audience was hearty in its applause of the new mayor’s stated policy. By the end of the week, the street department, under C.A. Crabtree, superintendent of streets, had begun cleaning up Pendleton. Old piles of junk which have reposed behind buildings for months are being ferreted out and all rubbish which can be found will be ordered removed and burned. The commissioner and his force are working in cooperation with the fire chief, for the presence of such material is not only considered unsightly but is usually a fire menace.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 9, 1971
Marine Lance Cpl. Glen C. Klein, 21, of Pendleton, died Tuesday aboard the U.S.S. Sanctuary from injuries sustained earlier that day. He received the wounds from an enemy explosive device while on a platoon size combat patrol in Quang Nam Province, Republic of Vietnam. Klein, who had been in the Marine Corps since Sept. 8, 1969, was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division. He was born in Pendleton, attended schools here and was graduated from Pendleton High School. He attended Blue Mountain Community College for two years. He was married to June Miller on March 1, 1970, at Halfway. Survivors include the widow, in Pendleton; his father, Henry Klein, Pendleton; and two brothers, LeRoy, Pendleton, and Ronald, home on leave from the U.S. Army.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 9, 1996
An Enterprise woman’s stolen pickup has been recovered thanks to her son who spied the vehicle as it was being driven through Pendleton. Tim McFetridge, 27, of Pendleton, called his mother, Gayle, in Enterprise when he saw the 1992 Chevrolet pickup being driven by a man he couldn’t identify. Upon learning his mother had reported the pickup as stolen, McFetridge called Pendleton police on his cellular phone. The pickup was parked at Dairy Queen on Southwest Court Avenue. Steven D. Byerley, 27, of Lostine, was arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft, providing officers with false information and for driving with a suspended license.
