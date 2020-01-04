100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 4, 1920
A picture of Miss Jean Reber, daughter of Dr. D. N. Reber of Pendleton was shown in the rotogravure section of The New York Times on Sunday. Miss Reber is featured in a group of New York actresses who are winning success on the stage. Miss Reber, whose stage name is Jean Ribera, is appearing in “The Magic Melody” at the Shubert theatre.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 4, 1970
A new industry is pumping dollars into the Hermiston economy, and its future is bright, according to men associated with the horse training business. Ed Johnson’s Sage-Sand Race Track and Horse Motel along Highway 80-N is a modern facility for training race horses, and business is good. With the season nearing its peak, all of the 90 stalls in the three large barns may be filled. Don McEwen, who now calls Hermiston home, formerly trained on a Las Vegas track. He considers the Johnson facility, plus the mild weather and dry climate, ideal for training horses for the track. McEwen says it is the trainer’s job to understand the temperament of the horse, and each one is different. The veteran trainer is working with 20 head for several different owners.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 4, 1995
Any book, anywhere, any time. That’s the not-so-distant future of the Umatilla County Special Library District, which plans to hook into the internet courtesy of a $13,800 federal grant. Connecting to the well known worldwide computer web won’t happen overnight. The library district’s coordinator, Ken Reading, said it may be as late as September before local library users can log on to the information-rich computer system. Once the district hooks into the internet, library users throughout Umatilla and Morrow counties will be able to track down research, magazines and periodicals from around the country. “We’ll be making our system available to everyone in Eastern Oregon and this globe as we know it,” Read said.
