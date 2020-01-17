100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 17, 1920
Oregon wheat growers have been called to a meeting at the Hotel Pendleton next Saturday to organize the Oregon unit of the Northwest Wheat Growers association recently formed at Spokane. The proposed organization is for the purpose of forming a marketing association. This would be on the non-profit cooperative basis which has been successful in California. Local wheat growers know nothing of the meeting, other than that one is to be held. They do not know what organization stands sponsor for the proposed marketing association, although it is known that A.A. Elmore, chairman of the tri-state executive committee, is president of the Washington and Northern Idaho Farmers Union.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 17, 1970
Snow — that is the big word today in Round-Up Country. From the Blue Mountains to The Dalles, interior Oregon is covered with white stuff. More is coming — two to four inches of it, said the U.S. Weather Bureau. Roads are treacherous throughout the area as snow continues to pile up. Hermiston had eight inches of snow today and it was still snowing at mid-morning. Heppner reported about two inches of snow since 8 a.m. today, for a total depth of six or seven inches. Milton-Freewater had about six inches of the white stuff this morning and it was still snowing.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 17, 1995
Fourteen Helix Elementary School sixth-graders are regional winners in a statewide reading contest sponsored by the Portland Trail Blazers. “All I wanted to do was go to a Trail Blazer game and see them play Philadelphia,” said student Nick Parker. He and his classmates read an average of 109.6 hours in one month in hopes of winning The Basic Reading Fitness Program 1994 grand prize. They almost made it. The class was runner-up in the contest and will receive Trail Blazer memorabilia. “We hope it’s not just going to be key chains,” joked their teacher, Renae Schuening. Winning the Eastern Oregon regional title was a community effort that included read-a-thons at students’ houses, extended hours at the school library and adult supervisors who recorded student time. Schuening said she hopes fund-raisers that will start this week will earn raise enough money so the kids can still see a Trail Blazer game.
