100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 21-22, 1919
Because the Umatilla National Forest Reserve by reason of excellent landing facilities is especially adapted to the use of airplanes for fire prevention, Supervisor W.W. Cryder has placed an order with the government asking that if planes come into use, his territory be given one. If planes become a feature of the forest service, they will be used to investigate drought conditions and will report upon them, saving time over the old method of telephoning. This would mean no change in plans for extinguishing fires, but, according to Mr. Cryder, there is a possibility that bombs may be used for this purpose.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 21-22, 1969
With the nine to 12 inch snow cover which fell 10 days ago still on the ground, motorists in the Heppner area seem to be doing all right, but youngsters are getting hurt playing in the snow on innertubes. Sunday Kristi Haguewood, 12, daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Ron Haguewood, was taken to Pioneer Memorial Hospital for x-rays as result of a fall from such a device. She has an injury to her tail bone, seriousness of the injury is as yet undetermined but the child cannot sit or stand. She shot over a ridge on a diversion ditch at her family ranch five miles from Heppner, and landed on a frozen pond. She was allowed to return home where she is being kept in bed.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 21-22, 1994
A Pendleton native was shot to death last week in his apartment building in Seattle. Lawrence Waite, 40, a resident on the 12th floor of the Bay View Tower, died of a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Police were alerted to the shooting about 4:15 a.m. last Thursday when someone called 911. Police first thought Waite may have committed suicide, but they later learned there had been a scuffle in a stairwell of the building and a witness saw a man and woman fleeing the building about the time of the shooting. There was no known motive, police said.
