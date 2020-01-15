100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 15, 1920
Nestor Paananen, a Finn, was arrested by federal operatives on a ranch near Meacham this morning and brought to the county jail in Pendleton today, charged with being an I.W.W. and with aiding the bolshevist movement in Russia. He will be tried in the federal courts in Portland. Receipts on Paananen show he has made frequent transfers of money to Finland. One receipt was for more than $7000. He was engaged in cutting wood near Meacham. He is considered to be an important catch, they said at the sheriff’s office today.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 15, 1970
The Pendleton School Board Tuesday night approved a proposal for the educational needs assessment in District 16R. The plan was outlined by Jim McAnally, chairman of the Professional Economics Committee of the Pendleton Association of Teachers. His proposal, which he called “An Appraisal and a Design for the Future,” was received enthusiastically by school board members. The study would embrace how educators can better do their jobs, what students’ needs are today and what they may be 20 years from now, and the effectiveness of the curriculum in the district. Federal funds are available for such studies, McAnally noted. In other business, a Gideon Society request to give Bibles to school children was rejected. Superintendent Ellis “Bud” Neal said the attorney general’s opinion said this was not legal. Instead, the society will be asked to leave Bibles in school libraries where they can be checked out.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 15, 1995
A Hermiston man charged with sodomizing a 13-year-old boy more than four years ago has been connected to a severe beating and attempted kidnapping in Kennewick. Donald W. Jennings, 36, is housed at Benton County Jail in Kennewick as he awaits trial in both Benton and Umatilla counties. Jennings is charged with first-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment following the Dec. 21, 1994, incident in Kennewick. He was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sex abuse following the Oct. 21, 1990, incident in Hermiston, and those charges have never been resolved. Kent Fisher, Umatilla County deputy district attorney, said the alarming similarities of the two cases could help his prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.