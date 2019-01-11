100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 11, 1919
Though allowed by proclamation of the mayor to hold church services under the four foot rule the local churches, with the exception of the Scientists, have decided not to do so tomorrow. The Christian Scientists will hold their forenoon services in the Arcade theater under the terms of the ordinance.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 11, 1969
Last night at the Memorial Armory Pendleton High was host to a Japanese all-star prep wrestling team. Eight exhibition matches were on the card, pitting the best of Umatilla County A-1 wrestlers against the best of Japan. Not exactly perfect pairing, but a good chance to watch top high school wrestling. The final score wasn’t unexpected, 35-2 Japan. But even with the one-sided results, the evening out was well spent. Representing Umatilla County on the mats were Joe Bold and Scott Zerba of Mac Hi; Gary Cooper and Bob Shaw of Hermiston; and Chuck Carlson, Phil Fuller, Craig Gorham and Bob Smith of Pendleton. Coaching was Pendleton High wrestling coach Rollin Schimmel.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 11, 1994
Athena sixth graders won’t be educated in their home town for much longer. Instead, they’ll be moved to Weston as part of the district’s new middle school configuration voted on at Monday night’s meeting. That decision — postponed for more than a year by prolonged discussion, debate and even an outside study — was finally made by board members who voted 5 to 2 in favor of forming a 6-8 middle school in Weston, while retaining grades K-5 in each of the two towns’ elementary schools. The board will meet Jan. 31 to hammer out details needed to incorporate the two sixth grade classes into Weston Junior High School.
