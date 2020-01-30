100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 30, 1920
Twenty-four families were released from influenza quarantine today and six new homes were placed under quarantine, marking the first day in which the balance has been in favor of the physicians. While the situation in Pendleton appears to be getting in hand, extreme caution is yet considered advisable. Whether city schools can be opened next week is as yet undetermined. The street committee of the council this morning had all the gutters in the business district sprinkled and swept and given a thorough application of sheep dip. This precaution last winter is said to have proved very efficacious in checking the influenza. The entire business district was given the disinfectant at a cost of only $3.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 30, 1970
Gov. Tom McCall has been asked by the Umatilla County district attorney to have a fact-finding commission answer questions about the hazard posed by lethal war gases the Army plans to ship to Oregon from Okinawa. R. P. “Joe” Smith said he had proposed the commission in letters to McCall on Jan. 22 and 27. Smith, an outspoken critic of the plan to move the gases to the Umatilla Ordnance Depot, said the commission would look into the properties of the gas itself, including how lethal it is and how stable as well as its effect if it should leak into the ground or into the water. “I deeply believe the public needs much more information than is now generally available on nerve gasses,” Smith said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 30, 1995
Morrow County’s ability to capitalize on its rich agricultural heritage may hold the key to a more diverse and stable economy in the future. Advocates of Heppner’s Morrow County History Center project are envisioning a major tourist attraction. Still in the planning stages, the new history center will house Harold and Edna Peck’s extensive farming implements collection. An antique farm tools and machinery expert at the Oregon Historical Society said combining the Morrow County Museum’s current holdings with the Peck collection “would provide the county with a major tourist attraction unlike any other in the state.” Morrow County Grain Growers will donate its grain elevator at the northern edge of Heppner as the center’s future site. According to Marsha Sweek, museum director, the grain elevator relates significantly to the focus of the project and the integrity of the building will be preserved as the parallel histories of Morrow County, its families, and agriculture are told.
