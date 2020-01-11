100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 11, 1920
Fifteen dollars for coyote hides is the price quoted in a new fur list received today by the local office of the United States Biological Survey. Lynx will bring on an average of $40, although the highest price paid for the best grade is quoted at $70. Muskrats, whose former price was 15 cents a skin, will be from $2 to $6. Over 1,000 of these rats were recently trapped by two trappers in the Malheur country in 13 days. Rabbit skins will bring 40 cents a pound. It takes 15 or 18 rabbit skins to make a pound, but local west end trappers have been killing rabbits by thousands and have a chance to profit by the killing.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 11, 1970
The Northwest League awarded baseball franchises to Pendleton, Bend and Coos Bay at a meeting Sunday. David Pierson, Bend, owner of the Pendleton franchise, said the approval was based on a tentative agreement with the city and there are still some problems to be worked out. Pierson and members of the Stadium Committee have tried to work out an agreement for use of Fallen Field for the Class A rookie league team. The city has designated $5,000 and Round-up Association president John Mulligan said the association would underwrite the remainder needed to prepare Fallen Field, up to the estimated $22,400. Pierson said today he has not yet received a contract from the Round-up Association, and the Stadium Committee and city manager have received no word from Pierson.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 11, 1995
The Hermiston Hispanic Heritage Project has brought a little cultural pride to Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution. The traveling art exhibit is on display for all of EOCI’s more than 1,500 inmates to see — most particularly the 250 Hispanics who reside in the medium security prison. The project is providing an opportunity to share some of the unique experiences of being a minority inmate, some of whom are from another country and have cultural and language barriers. “We come to work but can’t speak English,” said inmate Victor Elvira in a heavy Mexican accent. “Some end up committing crimes and go to prison. But we do not want to live like this. Do you think we have come here to do wrong? No, we have a dream.”
