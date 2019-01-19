100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 19-20, 1919
When the new telephone toll rates, authorized by the postmaster general, go into effect at 12:01 tonight, “person to person” calls will cost 25 per cent more than “station to station” calls. The increase in the price of “person to person” calls is occasioned because this class of call takes over twice as much time and effort on the part of the operator as the “station to station” calls. In the latter calls, the one who originates the call does not specify the particular person to be reached at the station and simply gives the telephone number or name and address of subscriber at the telephone called. But in a “person to person” call, the one who places the call specifies a particular person at a certain place. No “person to person” calls will be accepted for less than 20 cents.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 19-20, 1969
A 47-year-old man stood behind the speaker’s podium. Before him was an audience of junior high school students. The room was quiet with respect. This man was going to die soon and the students knew it. Stan Watt, formerly a heavy smoker, is a victim of lung cancer. Given only a short time to live, he has decided to tour the country as a volunteer speaker for the American Cancer Society. Friday he spoke to students at Helen McCune and John Murray schools. Watt, his wife, two sons and a daughter live in Newberg, Ore. He operates a successful business, dealing ironically in oxygen. His message was simple: Don’t smoke.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 19-20, 1994
Natalie Pond demonstrates the difficulty of threading a needle. The tool for Native American beadwork is curved, with a tiny eye. The stiff nylon thread resists. But Natalie has 18 years of practice. She wants to pass on the traditional craft she learned from her father, so she teaches Dawn Yeager. Both live at Mission on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Natalie was nearly Dawn’s age, 13, when she learned to bead. She encourages Dawn to complete a traditional outfit, including a shell dress, leggings, moccasins and cuffs. Dawn has started out with a belt. In late September, Natalie and Dawn began working together as master artist and apprentice. They received a grant from the Oregon Historical Society’s Folk Arts Program.
