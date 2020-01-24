100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 24, 1920
News that the McKay reservoir project has been included in the 1920 budget of the United States reclamation service has been received with great interest here as it indicates a splendid chance for the success of the project without any direct congressional action. The reclamation service has recommended $350,000 for the purchase of reservoir site lands and for the beginning of work on the reservoir. The total cost of the project has been estimated at two million. The proposal calls for making a reservoir on McKay creek for the purpose of storing water for irrigation, which would result in much development in the west end of Umatilla County. Last year E. P. Dodd of Hermiston made a trip to Washington in the interests of the project.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 24, 1970
Flooding occurred throughout the area today as the runoff-swollen Umatilla River and area streams continued to rise. Mud and water, nearly a foot and a half deep, surround homes near Memory Lane in Mission. The river was expected to crest at 8.2 feet at Pendleton by midafternoon. Pendleton has recorded 3.51 inches of precipitation already this month, making it the third wettest January in history. In 1894, 3.62 inches were recorded for the month and in 1912, 4.18 inches.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 24, 1995
To help curb vandalism and graffiti by juveniles, the Hermiston City Council passed two ordinances Monday that hold the parents of repeat offenders responsible. The first ordinance creates a charge of “failure to supervise a minor,” which parents can be cited for if their child is cited for any offense of the Hermiston municipal code. If cited, a parent can face payment of restitution not to exceed $2,500 and a maximum $250 fine. Graffiti is the specific aim of the second ordinance, which makes it illegal to possess items used to do graffiti or intended for that purpose. If the person cited is a minor, the parents will be cited for failure to supervise a minor, with a maximum fine of $250 and at least 20 hours of community service, plus will be responsible for damages to the victim’s property.
