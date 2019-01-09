100 Years Ago

East Oregonian

Jan. 9, 1919

Bootleggerdom was hard hit yesterday by the decision of the Supreme Court to the effect the purchaser of liquor sold in violation of the law is not in the same class with the man who sells the stuff. The decision means that detectives may be used; it also means that whenever any purchaser can be induced to testify against the seller he can do so without danger of penalty to himself. Sheriff Taylor expressed the view today that the decision will aid in the enforcement of the law.

50 Years Ago

East Oregonian

Jan. 9, 1969

The Pendleton City Council Tuesday uncorked a traffic bottleneck on NW 10th between Carden and Despain by ruling to allow parking only on the west side of the street. In wintry weather when streets are slippery, vehicles have trouble negotiating the hilly block. Removing parked cars from the uphill lane is expected to improve traffic flow. The council action followed recommendations of the Traffic Safety Commission. All residents of the block were notified of the proposed change and no one objected to it.

25 Years Ago

East Oregonian

Jan. 9, 1994

Beginning next month shipments of highly radioactive cesium will pass through Umatilla County roughly once a month for two years en route from Colorado to Hanford. The isotope capsules, which were used to sterilize medical equipment, will be returned to Hanford, where they were made. Each truck shipment will contain up to 16 capsules in a 15-ton shipping cask designed to withstand an accident. All told, about 300 capsules will be relocated to Hanford. Between 1989 and 1991, about 440 of the capsules were returned to Hanford without incident.

Community Records Editor

