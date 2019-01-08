100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 25, 1919
Because the common house cat, so popular as a pet but the enemy of birds, has grown valuable because skins now sell for from 50 cents to $1, E.F. Averill, of the United States Biological Survey office here is offering to give instruction on how to “skin the cat” and how to prepare the hides for market. He is emphatic in stating that he will not buy the skins himself, but will tell the local trappers names of dealers who will. The skins of 20,000 house cats sold in St. Louis recently for $9,500.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 25, 1969
Russel Wright, former Heppner resident, was injured in a holdup attempt on a street in downtown Seattle Tuesday night, according to word received here by his brother, Harley Wright. Russel Wright, who lives in Kodiak, Alaska, was in Seattle on business, and was jumped by two men and a woman. He was knifed in the thigh, but a policeman arrived before the holdup thugs had obtained any money. He was not seriously hurt, was treated at a hospital, and had returned to Kodiak when his brother talked to him by phone Thursday.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 25, 1994
David C. Cox, the California truck driver arrested after a TV news magazine re-enacted a 1981 murder, was arraigned in Umatilla County Circuit Court here Monday. Cox is charged with aggravated murder, which carries a potential death penalty, and third-degree rape. Prosecutors say Cox struck and strangled Naomi Marie McMahill, a 14-year-old Nevada runaway, to conceal the rape almost 13 years ago. Her body was thrown into a culvert along Highway 74 southeast of Pilot Rock. McMahill’s body was found in February of 1981, but she remained unidentified until 1986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.