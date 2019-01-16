100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 16, 1919
That his division was cited three times for gallantry and that it was one of its companies which succeeded in bridging the Vesle river are some of the battle details contained in a letter from Sergeant Verne Boynton of the medical department who is with the Fourth Engineers on the march into Germany. He declares that Napoleon was right when he said, “It is easier to win battles than to occupy conquered territory,” for they are on the march soon after sunrise and even so much as a button left unfastened at review is reason enough for court-martial.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 16, 1969
Angry citizens presented objections Tuesday to a junior high vocabulary test on sex. But a minister defended it. The discussion was part of the Pendleton School Board meeting. An overflow crowd jammed the school administration office and filtered into outer offices. Most of the crowd was on hand to discuss the test that asked 9th graders at Helen McCune Junior High to define slang sexual terms. The Rev. Jay Warden, First Baptist Church, Pendleton, defended the teachers. He said he had conducted a one day workshop in his church using the same material and “had a fine response.” “These are the questions young people ask … I’m all for it if it’s done right.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 16, 1994
Philip Kelley, a sixth grader at Clara Brownell Middle School in Umatilla, enjoys art and illustration. And he’s good at it. Philip is so talented, in fact, that he won first prize for his age group in the poster contest sponsored by the Oregon Pupil Transportation Association. School bus safety was the theme. The son of Stanley and Myrna Kelley traveled to the state capitol in Salem to receive his award, a $100 savings bond. His poster was sent on to the national contest.
