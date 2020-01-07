100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 7, 1920
None of the late August Zeuske’s five sons-in-law are to derive benefits at any time from his estate, according to provisions of his will, admitted in probate court today. Virtually the entire estate, situated in Pendleton and estimated as being worth $43,000, is left to his widow, Mrs. Wilhelmina Zeuske. At her death this property shall be divided equally between the five daughters, whose shares will pass on to their children. In no case are their husbands to be given a share in the estate. The share so falling to Mrs. Minnie Parrish, one of the daughters, is to be held in trust so long as she is the wife of Monroe Parrish.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 7, 1970
Col. Charles N. Norris of the Umatilla Army Depot said in a news release the depot did not fail a security exercise in December. The UAD commander said two men disguised as Army officers gained access to the depot and were under UAD security escort while they were on the post. Col. Morris said the nature of the security test mission was discovered by UAD personnel. He said these tests are conducted periodically.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 7, 1995
The Pendleton Kmart lost its old-style cafeteria last week along with 217 other Kmart stores nationwide, said Jim Dannen, the store’s manager. The cafeteria employed five people and had been a part of the store since it opened 16 years ago. Dannen said a sandwich shop or some other kind of more profitable food outlet, popular in the more modern Kmart stores, will be part of a new store here, whenever the company moves. No plans for a move have been announced however, so shoppers here could go without food for a while.
