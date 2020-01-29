100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 29, 1920
Membership in any Sunday school in the city, and a membership card in the Y.M.C.A., will entitle any Pendleton boy to the privileges of the local Y.M.C.A., according to plans completed at Tuesday’s meeting of the board. Bona fide membership in a Sunday school is secured by enrollment and successive attendance for two Sundays. Absence for two successive Sundays thereafter cancels the eligibility. The membership card costs 25 cents. This gives free admission to scheduled games as well as the right to participate in other activities of the association. There will be indoor baseball and basketball leagues for different age groups with scheduled evening practices and match games. Supervision of the gymnasium will be required of the Sunday school making use of it on the evening in question. The gymnasium recently secured is being rapidly fitted up and members of the boys’ classes have been working feverishly to get things installed in preparation for the “jump off.”
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 29, 1970
Bitter winter weather in the Midwest and on the East Coast plus a recession in the building industry have taken a toll here. Lack of orders has caused reduced production at Heppner Lumber Co. Thirty-three mill workers have been laid off at Heppner and Spray, said Bruce Malcom, company manager. Counting chip and lumber haulers and loggers, some 60 workers will be affected by the slowdown. Heppner Lumber normally provides employment for 90 men. It harvests salvage type lumber which previously was waste and makes mostly building studs used in home construction. It ships mainly to the Midwest, East and South. The workers laid off may have only a two-week vacation, as “we’ll take another look at the situation then,” Malcom said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 29, 1995
Pendleton Chamber of Commerce President Hal Bennett will consider 1995 a successful year if the chamber develops a strong marketing plan for Pendleton in light of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla’s Wildhorse Gaming Facility just east of town, and if the chamber gets a new home. In that order. Regina Troupe, the Chamber’s executive director, will be starting work in earnest on that project next month, Bennett said. A committee is already working on finding a a new home for the Chamber of Commerce with more room and more parking.
