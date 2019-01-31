100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 31, 1919
Arriving in Pendleton yesterday from the battlefields of France was a Umatilla county man who was one of the famous lost battalion fighting in Argonne forest. He is Emery Bronson and today he is visiting with his mother, Mrs. M.M. Bronson, at the farm home on Cabbage hill, southeast of Pendleton. Private Bronson was in the 308th infantry and his company was with Major Charles Whittlesey when the battalion was surrounded by the Germans for six days. It was Major Whittlesey who, when called upon to surrender, told the German officer to “go to hell.” Private Bronson was wounded in the fighting.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 31, 1969
Wind-whipped snow plugged roads and closed schools all over the Round-Up Country today, and isolated Condon and Heppner. Winds from the southwest are gusting to 40 miles an hour. By late afternoon, the winds were expected to hit 50-55 miles an hour from Emigrant Hill to Meacham. Umatilla County plows were stuck three miles west of Helix and up the Umatilla River. On windy Hardman Ridge in Morrow County, southwest of Heppner, a rotary plow sent to dig out three conventional plows got stuck too. A blizzard raged at Tollgate and chains were required on Highway 204. You could count on one finger the highways in good shape — it was Highway 11 north from Pendleton. The pavement was mostly bare, although some drifting was occurring.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 31, 1994
Employees at the Umatilla County Courthouse were evacuated this morning immediately after a bomb threat was received from a man who identified himself as a member of the “World Liberated Front.” Sheriff Jim Carey said the call was taken by the sheriff’s department at about 7:59 a.m. this morning from a man who was speaking with an accent, or an assumed accent. All county employees, with the exception of jail personnel, were evacuated from the building. Inmates in the Umatilla County Jail, located on the third floor of the building, remained inside. “We don’t evacuate the inmates because we could move them right into harm’s way,” Carey said. “If we had found a bomb, we would have known which way to go in evacuating them, either down the stairs or up to the roof.” Officials searched the building and found no trace of a bomb, and let employees back inside at about 8:45.
