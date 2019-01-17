100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 17, 1919
The epidemic situation in Pendleton is changing from influenza, with present indication that it is becoming one of smallpox. A total of nine cases are now reported to be under quarantine in the city. Two reported today by C.O. Breach, quarantine officer, are I. Eskew and Milton Ross. The need of a place where these cases can be isolated is most urgent and anyone having a furnished house that can be converted into a hospital is requested to notify James H. Estes or C.O. Breach.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 17, 1969
The Pendleton School Board reprimanded four Helen McCune Junior High School teachers Wednesday. The teachers were placed on probation and the sex education portion of the guidance classes program was wiped out after angry parents protested Tuesday against a vocabulary test on sexual terms. It included a list of slang terms. The test was given to 9th graders and 8th grade boys. The actions came at a special session called Wednesday night about 11:45 after a four-hour executive session, including a public reprimand for a serious error in judgment.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 17, 1994
It wasn’t so very long ago that M.L. Johnson packed her bags and moved her young family all the way from southern Mississippi to Pendleton. It was 1953 and she and her farmer husband, Willie, expected better crops — and a better life — out of the American West. But racism, it seems, came along for the ride. “I wasn’t aware that prejudice was here,” says Johnson, a gray-haired woman with skin the color of dark chocolate. “In the south they’re more open with you about it … here they cover it up.” On Friday, a classroom of first graders at Hawthorne Elementary School learned about one of racism’s staunchest foes, Martin Luther King Jr., as they listened to Johnson’s own fight against discrimination.
