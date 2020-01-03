100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 3, 1920
When employees of the East Oregonian reached the business office this morning they were amazed to find the counter cash drawer had been pried open during the night, evidently by a thief or thieves. The cash drawer was lying partly demolished on the floor where it had fallen when “jimmied” loose from the counter. Inasmuch as no money had been left in the drawer the bold burglar had his experience for nothing and may now reflect on his mistake in trying to rob a newspaper in this day of high newsprint paper costs and rising wage scales.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 3, 1970
Construction of two substations in the area is being planned by the Bonneville Power Administration in 1970. The new substations will be located at Hat Rock, northeast of Hermiston, and in the Boardman area. A BPA spokesman said the stations will tap the existing system to serve irrigation projects in Umatilla and Morrow counties. BPA will spend about $43 million in Oregon in 1970. This compares with about $23 million for the Pacific Northwest.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 3, 1995
The Housing Authority of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation plans to begin building a residential neighborhood in June to combat a housing shortage. A needs and assessment survey conducted last February shows 160 tribal families are on a housing waiting list and at least 50 are trying to relocate to the area. The master plan calls for building about 400 units on 70 acres by the year 2000, with 76 units constructed in the first round beginning in June. The project will build affordable housing units with a flat rental fee. Tribal members will also be able to develop their own homes on the land. Because of its choice to go to outside funding sources, the project is in the national spotlight. “I don’t think it’s something that has ever been tried on an Indian reservation before,” said Fred Bradbury, Housing Authority executive director.
