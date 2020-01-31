100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 31, 1920
The report of the theft of a gold watch and chain from one of the Hermiston business houses Saturday evening was the incentive for Chief of Police C. H. Crandall to do a little detective work. He had only a slender clew to work on, but nevertheless this led to success, and now the merchant owner of the timepiece is happy over its recovery, for on Wednesday the marshal turned the watch over to him. There have been several thefts of a like nature in this city of late, all of which have been traced and the goods recovered. All these thefts were found to have been committed by minors, but owing to their youth prosecutions have been withheld pending good behavior.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 31, 1970
The Neighborhood Center service system was given number one priority by the Blue Mountain Economic Development Council, the administrative agency for the Community Action Program (CAP), in a board meeting Thursday evening. Priorities for the 1970-71 CAP year were established by a committee headed by Morrow County Judge Paul Jones. Second in priority is the need for day care centers in Pendleton and Hermiston and expansion of the day care program in Milton-Freewater. Head Start, the successful summer pre-school program, was given third priority. Jones said the recommendations of the committee followed a thorough survey of the needs of low income groups in the two-county CAP area and the priorities are thus a true picture of the wishes of the people.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 31, 1995
Snow news is always good news to Eastern Oregon. How much snow falls in the mountains each winter largely dictates how big the water supply is come spring and summer. With Oregon experiencing a drought eight of the past 10 years, the state is desperate for a snowy winter. So far, the weather is off to an encouraging start. Snowpack levels measured since December in Meacham have been consistently higher than average statistics taken during the past 30 years. Snowpack levels are high at Tollgate also. The Natural Resources Conservation Service predicts Eastern Oregon will see “near to slightly above average” stream flows this year. However, much will depend on the temperatures in the next couple months.
