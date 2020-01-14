100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 14, 1920
Mrs. Harold Frink extended a charming bit of hospitality last night when members of K.K.K. were her guests for an informal evening, needlework and Brunswick music being added to chatting as diversions. Mrs. Frink later served a dainty supper, her guests finding their places at a fern-centered table by tiny cards gaily decked with blue birds. The party included Miss Margaret Joerger, Miss Elizabeth Joerger, Miss Nola Childreth, Miss Thelma Childreth, Miss Vida Staggs, Miss Sybil Farley, Miss Iva Black, Miss Alma Rohrman, Miss Sophia Fikan and Miss Rita Ferguson.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 14, 1970
The Hermiston City Council took the first look at a major street improvement project Monday night that according to preliminary cost estimates totals $501,586. Many of Hermiston’s streets, paved years ago, have been deteriorating rapidly in recent years due to heavier traffic. The city has been told by the state that $200,000 is available in the form of an interest-free five-year loan, based on the heavy street damage caused by last winter’s severe weather. The balance would be financed through voter approval of a continuing tax levy. Last year, a vote on a continuing levy for street repair and improvements went down in defeat in a small voter turnout.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 14, 1995
Eight highway message boards are appearing in the Hermiston and Pendleton areas to warn motorists of an emergency at the Umatilla Army Depot. The electronic reader boards also will be used to warn motorists of day-to-day hazards such as icy roadways or blowing dust. The warning systoem, which will eventually include 42 sirens around the depot and “tone-alert” radios for every building within a few miles of the depot, is part of the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, funded by the federal government.
