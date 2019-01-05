100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 5-6, 1919
All barbers, dentists, shoe shiners, cutters and fitters of clothing, doctors, nurses while waiting on patients, and waiters in serving meals, are the only persons allowed to get closer than four feet to the people with whom they are transacting business and Pendleton’s new flu ordinance requires that all these “shall wear proper flu masks over the mouth and nose when engaged in said occupations.” While this regulation is in effect good law-abiding citizens will not get closer than four feet to each other as they converse on the streets or pass each other or transact their business in the stores.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 5-6, 1969
Mila Glynn Robertson is Miss Umatilla County 1969. Miss Robertson, who had planned on dropping out of the contest until Thursday, was selected Saturday night at the Vert at the seventh annual Miss Umatilla County Pageant. The Hermiston beauty succeeds Marjean Langley, Milton-Freewater, Miss Umatilla County 1968 and the reigning Miss Oregon. Robertson said she entered for the experience and to meet new people.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 5-6, 1994
Laura Haskins welcomed a son, Ryan Alan Haskins, the first child born in the new year at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston. Ryan’s father is Alan Haskins, a teacher at Riverside High School in Boardman. The 8-pound, 2-ounce boy was born at 12:27 p.m. on Jan. 4, an event that seemed to open the floodgates after a slow start for the hospital’s maternity ward. Four other mothers were in labor at Good Shepherd less than 24 hours after Ryan’s birth. “I guess we started a trend,” said the proud mom as she prepared to take Ryan home to his 2½-year-old brother, Kyle.
