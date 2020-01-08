100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 8, 1920
A latest-improved Butterkist popcorn machine was received today by the Cosy Billiard Parlor from the factory at Indianapolis and immediately put into operation. The machine is operated entirely by electricity and pops and butters corn, roasts peanuts and has a popcorn fountain, a new display feature. The machine represents an outlay of more than $1000 and was installed today by W. E. LaMonte, of Portland, Butterkist service man.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 8, 1970
An air sampling station was established this week atop the Umatilla County Courthouse by the state Department of Environmental Quality. The Pendleton station is among 23 selected for a statewide air sampling network. The knowledge will be acquired by uniform sampling that will give current information of the general levels of suspended particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and particle fallout in the 23 cities. Eventually, standards will be developed toward lessening annoying air.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 8, 1995
The Pendleton Planning Commission has endorsed the rezoning of the former Harris Pine Mills site, a change that would set the stage for a shopping center development. The city council will vote on a rezone-ordinance and Comprehensive Plan amendment at its January meeting. The rezone would resolve a bottleneck between private developers and state Department of Transportation officials that stalled development for more than two years. The site was home to Harris Pine Furniture, at one time the top employer in Pendleton. The factory fell silent in 1991 at the site, between Safeway and the Umatilla River in southwest Pendleton.
