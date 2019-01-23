100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 23, 1919
Pendleton suffered one of the most severe windstorms on record this morning, the wind blowing with terrific fury between 5 and 6 o’clock, leaving the town in darkness. With the exception of the subsequent disastrous fire at The Peoples Warehouse, caused indirectly by the failure of the electric current, little actual damage occurred in Pendleton. The heavy wind blew an electric power line pole near the Riverside end of the Wild Horse cut clear out of the ground, brace pole included. The uprooting of the pole threw the wires to the ground and the current was shut off at Athena because of the mishap. It was after 11 o’clock before the current came on again.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 23, 1969
The one man in the West End district of Umatilla County who really knows his town and its people is R.D. “Tex” Wilson, Echo Police Chief and city employee on several jobs over a span of 18 years. Recently he was reappointed to his job for the 10th time. He was first appointed in 1950 after serving a few years as a relief police officer to help police at Friday and Saturday night dances in Echo. When for 18 years you have been the police officer in a town of 450, and added to the police work the duties of maintaining the water and street departments, taking care of the cemetery, plus driving the city’s ambulance and working with the youth of the community in baseball and basketball, you “come to know” your folks.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 23, 1994
Nellie Pennington says there are two important traits for anyone taking care of babies all day — the ability to cope with a room full of crying children and a diminished sense of smell. “I can’t smell anything any more,” the 15-year veteran of the infant and toddler room at the Hermiston Day Care Center says after countless diaper changes. “It’s going to be really hard to leave,” Pennington said. Next week will be her last. “I tried not to take them home with me too often, but sometimes I did.” Her husband didn’t mind Pennington bringing her work home, because he loves babies too and often visited the center during the day to play with the children, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.