100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 10, 1920
When R. Alexander was installed Wednesday night as treasurer of Pendleton’s Eureka lodge No. 32, I.O.O.F., it was for the thirty-fourth consecutive time that he took his obligation of office. Never, since 1887, has another held the position of treasurer in Eureka lodge. Forty-nine years ago next May Mr. Alexander became an Oddfellow. He has been affiliated with the Pendleton lodge for 42 years. Although he has been an Oddfellow nearly half a century, he is unable to claim the record, as Lot Livermore, with 55 years, is believed the veteran in Pendleton. The I.O.O.F. was the first fraternal order which Mr. Alexander joined and he says it is his first love.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 10, 1970
Mayor Eddie Knopp issued his first proclamation of 1970 this week when he decreed the week of Jan. 12-18 as Welcome Wagon Week in Pendleton. He was following the statewide proclamation by Gov. Tom McCall which will honor around 150 Welcome Wagon hostesses in Oregon. Pendleton’s Welcome Wagon is under the direction of Betty Wachter, who has lived here for the past ten years, and Betty Duff, wife of an Adams rancher. “It’s an ideal part-time job,” said Betty Wachter, and Betty Duff agreed. Both are mothers of teenagers, and they had grown tired of “keeping house and playing bridge,” without any new challenges to meet.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 10, 1995
Three new council members were sworn in Monday in time to participate in the historic signing of an agreement between the city of Hermiston and the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Don Sampson, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, said it was most likely the first such agreement of its kind in the state. The memorandum of agreement between the two governments outlines areas of future cooperation. Sampson noted the memorandum would foster more communication, which should benefit both entities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.