100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 2, 1920
John Murray, charged with being drunk, had the distinction of being the first person arrested in Pendleton in 1920. Murray was picked up yesterday and was fined $10 in police court this morning, his name heading the judge’s record of fines. Harry Wilson, who had too much new year cheer on the eve of December 31, forfeited bail of $10 to the court this morning. J.J. Hamley was fined $5 by Police Judge Fitz Gerald for allowing the engine of his auto to run while the car was unattended.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 2, 1970
Poor families on the Navajo Indian reservation in Arizona may receive a freight car load of clothing, household items and toys for children next fall as the result of the efforts of Howard L. Day, 29, Union Pacific Railroad clerk at Hinkle. In the six years he has worked for the railroad, Day has been associated with hundreds of Navajo railroad workers, whom he has come to like and admire. Last summer Day hauled a pickup truck of clothing and toys to the reservation. A feature story published in the East Oregonian in October has brought widespread interest from people who want to help the Air Force veteran do something worthwhile for his friends.
25 Years Ago,
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 2, 1995
Milton-Freewater marathoner Art Pease, 26, has been named the Special Olympics International Male Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Olympic Committee and is in the running to become the committee’s overall athlete of the year. “Art is being recognized for both his athletic accomplishments, which are formidable, and for the spirit and determination of his character in tackling the many challenges of his life,” said Ken Dale, Oregon Special Olympics executive director. Pease has completed 10 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, finishing the world-class event in 3 hours, 28 minutes. He will compete this July at the Special Olympics World Games, an event that will feature athletes from some 120 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.