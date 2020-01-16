100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 16, 1920
Parking autos in the center of Pendleton streets, proposed by the board of managers of the Pendleton Commercial Association, will not bring the desired relief, in the opinion of C. E. Penland, chairman of the street committee of the city council. “Pendleton is confronted by three problems that the center parking system will not overcome,” Mr. Penland said today. “One is the absence of alleys, another is the narrow streets, and the third is that there are more autos per capita here than in any town in the state.” The real remedy for Pendleton’s parking troubles is a time limit on parking, Mr. Penland declared.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 16, 1970
Teachers in School District 8R and the school board reached agreement Thursday night on a new salary schedule that means a pay raise ranging between 5 and 6 percent. The new base pay will be $6,800. Top salary will be $11,450 for a teacher with a master’s degree plus 45 hours of graduate study. The new salary schedule will cost the district an additional $69,850 for its 133 full-time teachers and two half-time teachers, five principals and two vice principals. The cost represents $1.31 per $1,000 true cash value for district taxpayers.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 16, 1995
Gaming is just like bowling, says one member of the Wildhorse Gaming Commission. It’s a recreational activity meant to entertain its patrons, not break them. “So remember, it’s not gambling, it’s gaming,” said Dr. Richard Koch, commission member. “It’s not gaming, it’s entertainment.” The naming of the Wildhorse Gaming Resort is one way the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation works to portray gaming in a healthy, clean atmosphere as opening day approaches for its $7.5 million resort, expected to open in early March. The six-member Wildhorse Gaming Commission was established last year to not only protect the interests of the tribes but also those of the patrons, said Les Minthorn, commission chairman.
