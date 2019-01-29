100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 28-29, 1919
Many of the Troop D men who left Pendleton early in the fall of 1917 are now sojourning on the river Rhine in Germany, being stationed at Coblenz, as members of Battery D, 148th field artillery. A letter received at Patriotic Service League headquarters from Eddie Lannings, who left Pendleton with the troop, says most of the Troop D boys are together, excepting those in the hospital with influenza. The people of Coblenz seem glad the American soldiers are there and treat them well.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 28-29, 1969
Serious drifting in some places caused the closure of Pendleton public schools today. Drifting snow on some hills in Pendleton and especially in the Despain Gulch and Holdman areas resulted in the closure. Some problems were encountered getting students home last night. Thirty to 50 children made it home from school Monday thanks to parents and other people with four wheel drive rigs. Some Pendleton school buses, unable to get through roads north of Highway 395, turned around and took the children to the Hawthorne multi-purpose room. As to when schools would open again, Superintended Ellis “Bud” Neal said, “I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what conditions are like in the morning.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 28-29, 1994
Michelle and Frank Rios like the fact that house payments on their new home are going toward building a home for another family under the Habitat for Humanity program. They moved into their home on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston a week and a half into the new year. Before then, Michelle, her two children and her brother, Frank, and his two children lived with family in cramped rentals. The Rios’ new home was the first built in Hermiston by the Oregon Trail Chapter of the International Habitat for Humanity. The program also has completed a home in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.