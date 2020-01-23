100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 23, 1920
Guilty as charged was the verdict against Wallace W. Wilder by the jury which reported its verdict shortly after 10 o’clock last night. Wallace was charged with the shooting of Bert McNeece at Freewater, September 14, 1919. The defendant took the verdict as calmly as he has faced the entire matter since his arrest four months ago. All during the trial the defense made efforts to implicate Charles Jones, eye-witness to the shooting and long-time friend of Wilder’s. Jones, who was exceedingly nervous while testifying, told the same story throughout the trial and investigations by the grand jury, whereas Wilder, despite his fortitude, told a number of conflicting tales. The trial attracted considerable interest and almost set a record for speed in the time consumed. The judge and attorneys desired to get the case through before a possible spread of influenza could halt the trial.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 23, 1970
Umatilla County Commissioner Ray Rees moved into an office in the basement of the courthouse Thursday. He said the commission office on the first floor of the courthouse is so noisy he can’t get his work done. Commissioner Raymond Bevans remains in the first floor office. Rees has furnished the concrete-floored basement office with castoff furniture from around the courthouse. To make his “new” desk usable, he glued three-inch unfinished wooden blocks to the legs. Rees has a phone in the commission office and said he will come up to the first floor anytime he is called to do so.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 23, 1995
Monrod Fix built the cabin himself one summer in the 1880s with the help of a hired man. They hauled logs 20 to 30 miles from Ukiah up Alkali Canyon. Fix and his wife, Regina, homesteaders from Illinois, raised nine children in the 16-by-26-foot cabin after moving the family in a covered wagon from Texas to California and then to Umatilla County after the Civil War. The log building, which remained the Fix home until the late 1960s, was moved Friday from Alkali Canyon to the Umatilla Historical Society Museum next to the train depot and will be restored and used by the historical society to display authentic antiques from that era.
