100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 22, 1920
When air traffic through Pendleton becomes so heavy that public hangars for airplanes are necessary they will be built as private enterprises, the city council decided last night. Their attention was drawn to the subject of providing aerial garages by a telegraphic request from J.W. Smith, formerly of Milton, who is in Long Beach, Cal., buying several planes which he proposes operating for freight and passengers in this district. As yet the city has not decided definitely on a landing field for planes. Several inquiries have come recently to Robert Jones regarding the use of his field on the north side for landing planes and the Armstrong place on the south side is liked by some. Both of these places are considered too valuable for wheat raising, however.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 22, 1970
Plans are underway to conduct a $150,000 fresh pack potato plant on Port of Morrow land at Boardman by Nelson-Tucker Ranch. The business will be located on the Union Pacific Railroad frontage, across the tracks from the I. M. Docken Corp. pellet plant. It will be the third business to locate on the Port of Morrow land. Capacity of the plant will be 300 tons daily. D. O. Nelson, member of the firm, said the season will run about three months. Nelson-Tucker will plant 250 acres of Norgolds and Russet potatoes for this year’s crop.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 22, 1995
Not even the president of Pendleton Flour Mills can escape the wrath of anti-smokers or the advocates for a smoke-free workplace. Tony Flagg savored the cigars he smoked at his flour mill office until his staff protested. Now he’s resigned to chewing the plastic end of an empty corn cob pipe. What happened at the flour mill has not been all that different from what’s happened all over the country as second-hand smoke is pushed farther and farther into the back corners and dark alleys of the American workplace. “Now we allow smoking in one place inside — at the old warehouse entryway,” Flagg said. For the smokers, the indoor smoking area is a last bastion against banishment. And it’s better than the alternative — expulsion to the outdoors where lighting up can be a cold, wet and miserable experience.
