100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 26-27, 1919
One of the freaks of the recent fire at The Peoples Warehouse is that some of the canned goods boiled from the heat. Much of the stock shows evidence of having cooked. Macaroni, first treated to a shower of water from the fire hose and then warmed by the fire, is in a partially cooked condition, say those who are working in the basement of the store.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 26-27, 1969
A man from Blackfoot, Idaho, was killed Sunday when he was caught in a snow storm while flying a light plane. He crashed in a wheat field near Holdman. Officials say James Lawrence Lambert, 45, was killed on impact. His plane crashed about one mile south of Lee Weidert’s home on Highway 395 at Holdman, about 15 miles northwest of Pendleton. Lambert radioed the Pendleton Airport control tower shortly before he crashed, about 2:29 p.m., that he was in trouble in a storm. An air and ground search was immediately begun. Joe Ferrucci, piloting a plane belonging to James Shoun, Round-Up Crop Dusters, discovered the wreckage about 4:45 p.m.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 26-27, 1994
The unfamiliar sound of metal blades clashing in competition has been echoing through the gym at McCrae Center at Blue Mountain Community College. The age-old sport of fencing has been reintroduced into the physical education program at Blue Mountain this year after a short absence. Fencing was bumped out of the physical education program a couple of years ago at Blue Mountain, but instructor Cindy Harnly has rekindled interest and now teaches a class of 10. Despite all of the scraping metal, all of the lunging and retreating, fencing is a very safe sport. Harnly said that in heated competition when competitors are very close they can sometimes break a foil, but she hasn’t seen anyone taken off on a stretcher yet. “I have never seen anyone hurt more than a leg strain,” she said.
