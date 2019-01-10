100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 10, 1919
S. Benson, chairman of the Oregon highway commission will not stand for the spending of money for graveling a hill route road from Pendleton to Echo but insists instead on the river route he selected so as to secure a grade that will make possible the use of the road by motor trucks without shifting to low gear. It will mean an additional expense of over $100,000 to the county. This is the substance of news brought back from Portland this morning by W.L. Thompson, eastern Oregon member of the commission and the information has precipitated a surprising crisis with reference to road affairs in the county. It means, so it seems, that the county will get no improved road from Pendleton to the west end country unless steps are taken to make use of the river route.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 10, 1969
A group of youths intent on marching on Easton’s Cafe in Umatilla set aside their plans about 11 p.m. Tuesday after Sheriff’s Deputy Don McGee talked to them. Umatilla Police Chief Louis Concord told the sheriff’s office the youths were angry because the cafe had refused service to all juveniles after having trouble “with a few rowdies.” Concord asked the sheriff’s office for help in handling the protesters.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 10, 1994
Authorities are seeking clues in the theft of more than $10,000 worth of satellite equipment stolen from Cold Springs Reservoir Friday night. The telemetry equipment is used by the Bureau of Reclamation to measure water flows and storage at the reservoir east of Hermiston. Ron Morris, the bureau’s Umatilla River manager, said the equipment was taken between 11:30 p.m. and midnight Friday from the gate house. Morris said the equipment would be of no practical use to anyone. The equipment, which must be replaced, is critical now because water in Feed Canal is filling Cold Springs Reservoir. Bureau officials need to continually monitor reservoirs as they fill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.