100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 25, 1920
Upon recommendation of several physicians, Pendleton schools were ordered closed for one week as a precautionary measure against the spread of smallpox, mumps and influenza at a special meeting of the school board Monday evening. Contagious diseases are more prevalent among children than among adults. This condition, together with the fact that nine teachers are at present under quarantine, hastened the decision of the board. The school board today received notice from the state board of health that every child, in any community having smallpox, be vaccinated or be excluded from classes until he produces a certificate of vaccination or proof that he has had smallpox. The edict is taken to mean that before Pendleton schools can reopen a wholesale vaccination campaign will have to be waged.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 25, 1970
Mt. Vesuvius never erupted better. Blue Mountain Community College established a new single game scoring mark with a second half, 74-point explosion for a 123-point win over Clatsop Community College in basketball play Saturday. The 123 BMCC points topped the school’s previous high of 117 points in a game. At the mid-way break BMCC was ahead by a precarious 49-43. Coach Jerry Mosby put some venom in the Timberwolves’ fangs at the break and the pack was back, snarling.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 25, 1995
Darrell E. Holmes, the suspect in the killing of a Prosser, Wash., man on Tuesday, was shot and wounded today by Oregon State Police troopers near Pendleton. The 34-year-old Prosser resident was stopped at about 1 a.m. near the Mission turnoff on Highway 11, about four miles northeast of Pendleton. Holmes “came out of a stolen vehicle shooting,” according to a press release from the Umatilla County District Attorney’s office. No officers were injured in the incident, but upon his release from St. Anthony Hospital Holmes will face two counts of attempted murder for firing at the officers. Holmes is suspected of the brutal killing of Leslie Conrad Beierle, 33, who was shot as many as six times in the head at point-blank range with a .22-caliber rifle.
