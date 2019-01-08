100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 7-8, 1919
While the Pendleton schools are closed every effort is being made to continue the work. A system virtually making the high school a correspondence school has been developed by Superintendent Austin. Saturday outlines for home study for the week were mailed all students. The students will study at home and hand in their work. Even should the school remain closed until the first of February Mr. Austin hopes in this way to get ahead and be able to make up much of the lost time.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 7-8, 1969
Over 6,000 acres of West Extension Irrigation District land may get supplemental irrigation water, and an additional 2,000 acres of land may be irrigated as the result of a bid opening scheduled Jan. 9 that would pump water out of the Umatilla River into the West Extension canal on the south border of the city of Umatilla. The district will have two bid openings. The first calls for bids on an irrigation pumping station, discharge pipeline and appurtenant facilities for the West Extension Pumping Plant No. 1. The second bid will call for quotations on the electrical equipment for the pumping plant.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 7-8, 1994
The new Campus Life youth center in Hermiston has been in operation since October but still needs some help with the finishing touches. The 2,500-square-foot building has attracted from 50-80 high school students after football and basketball games on Fridays and about as many junior high kids on Saturdays. The center is on South First Street across from Hermiston High School. The facility has also played host to a large group of fifth and sixth graders. On the west end of the building there are rest room facilities and a kitchen that is not quite up and running yet. The city recently installed a sewer line down First Street to the center, making the rest rooms operational. “Before we were using an outhouse; this is much nicer,” said Rod Bragato, Campus Life director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.