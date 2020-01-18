100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 18, 1920
One thousand six hundred fifty-five new readers borrowed books from the Umatilla County library system during the year 1919, bringing the total circulation to 52,906, according to a report issued by the county library. Of the new readers, 651 registered at the central library in Pendleton, while 1,004 registered at the 14 branch libraries. There are also 57 rural school districts which are distributing centers for the county books. During the year the fiction read in Pendleton was 63 percent of the total adult circulation. The financial report of the library shows that of the $7,701.15 funds available for 1919, $7,700.85 has been spent. The fines account at the Central Library began the year with a balance of $0.98. All fine receipts which are not used for incidental desk expenses are used for Victrola records for the Sunday concerts.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 18, 1970
The weather this week dished up a variety of conditions, almost all of them bad. Schools are closed, part of Echo is flooded, Heppner is locked in a silver thaw and areas of northern Umatilla County near Milton-Freewater are without power. The weatherman said in Pendleton that temperatures should climb, going to perhaps 45 degrees. The outlook calls for a 60 percent chance of rain, and this morning a break in an irrigation canal flooded the eastern section of Echo. By contrast, many highways in Umatilla and Morrow counties are sheets of ice because of freezing rain. Highway 395 north of Pendleton was so icy in the Holdman area that a J&M wrecker from Pendleton slid off the highway even with chains on all wheels.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 18, 1995
Douglas Minthorn is a businessman with a heart for his homeland. The Mission rancher is troubled by the loss of reservation lands to non-Indians over the years and has begun a business venture to provide opportunities for tribal members to buy back that land. He and his partner, long-time friend and fellow cattle rancher Dave Umbarger, are confident their business will begin to boom on the reservation. Projects such as the Wildhorse Gaming Resort and hotel, the Tamustalik Cultural Institute and a proposed residential neighborhood by the Housing Authority will provide opportunities for tribal members who want to return to the reservation. The tribes aim to buy back the land as a step toward total sovereignty. “It’s sad that the Indians have to buy back their own damn reservation,” Minthorn said.
