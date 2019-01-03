100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 3, 1919
The name of Thomas C. Baker, Pilot Rock, appears in the casualty list published today as having died of wounds received in action. Previous news of the young man’s death has been printed from the telegrams received from the War Department by his father, T.M. Baker at Pilot Rock. Miss Ova Baker, sister of the young man, who is a trained nurse of Pendleton, however, still believes her brother is living. She bases this belief on the fact that the telegrams received from Washington say he was wounded October 14 and a later one that he died October 18, or four days later. Letters received from him were dated October 26th and 28th, at which time he was well. He had received slight wounds, but had recovered.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 3, 1969
The first baby born this year in Pendleton is Jon Wayne Porter. He arrived at St. Anthony Hospital Thursday, Jan. 2, at 9:20 p.m. The 8-pound, 9-ounce baby is the first child for Mrs. and Mrs. John Porter of Pendleton. The Porters are winners of the annual Diaper Derby sponsored by Pendleton merchants and will receive many gifts.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 3, 1994
It was only a matter of minutes between Pendleton’s official New Year’s baby — and her first runner-up. But the two share more than a common birthday, they also have the same mom, Jodi Montgomery, 28. “You just have twice the stuff to do,” said Montgomery, holding twin daughters Marthella Marie and Sierra Marie in each arm in her room at St. Anthony Hospital. “They keep you hopping.” Nestled in blankets, the fraternal babies came a few days early, says Montgomery. But she thinks she’s prepared for the double load. She’s already the mother of another two daughters — Michelle, 6, and Kristi, 4. Marthella Marie, born at 1:56 p.m. New Year’s Day and weighing 6.8 pounds, is the older twin by four minutes.
