100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 21, 1920
The sheriff last night captured five gallons of red wine at the residence of Albert Lacoti. This wine was securely placed under the floor, as if it had been a string of pearls of great price. The sheriff and his posse, however, have become experts at finding the ruby-colored liquor. No divining rod ever held by a water-witch ducked more promptly toward water that the official wand ducks toward the wine. It is a matter of $150 with the judge.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 21, 1970
The Republic of South Africa man-handled Pendleton High School for a 9-0 wrestling win Tuesday night. Grappling before about 300 fans in the Pendleton Armory the South Africans set the trend when Johnnie Van Der Walt, who wrestled twice, measured the Bucks’ Pat Murphy 8-1. The only pin of the match went to South Africa’s Jannie Tajaard, 109 pounds, against Bill Mayberry at 2:15 of the second round. Diminutive Henry Aslett set the fans hollering with his display of strength in his 117-pound bout with Pendleton’s Scott Hudson. Aslett gained a 12-0 decision.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 21, 1995
Students will have longer classes next year as Pendleton High School slices class time into 85-minute blocks instead of 48-minute blips. The proposed block schedule gives students nearly an hour and a half in each class, but classes meet only half as often. Like many local schools, Pendleton is trying out longer class periods as part of Oregon’s Educational Act for the 21st Century. Although the act does not mandate stretching class time by alternating days, it has become popular in recent years as a way to accommodate an in-depth emphasis on education. Block schedules are of particular benefit to lab classes such as science and shop. More difficult is math.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.