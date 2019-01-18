100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 18, 1919
Do you know that even in this renowned city of the last frontier, the Equine Caballus (commonly called a horse) is no longer to be had for driving purposes? The fact was brought home this morning when a stranger desiring to drive into the country sought everywhere to find a horse and single buggy. He went to all the places that formerly operated as livery stables but in vain. Men looked at him with queer expressions as much as to say, “What do you mean — horse.” They had cars of various makes to sell and they knew of cars for country hire but a horse and buggy was beyond them.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 18, 1969
A Milton-Freewater naval officer, Lt. Cmdr. Ron Foster, received shrapnel wounds to his legs in the explosions that rocked the USS Enterprise this week. The officer is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Foster, Milton-Freewater. He graduated from McLoughlin Union High School and Eastern Oregon College. He is a career officer with nine years of service behind him. Foster said today he talked with his son Wednesday night on a ship-to-shore call. “He said he was all right except for wounds in his leg from shrapnel.” The Enterprise counted 24 dead, 17 missing and 85 injured after a series of explosions rocked the carrier, the world’s biggest warship. The Enterprise was 75 miles southwest of Honolulu when the blasts occurred Tuesday.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 18, 1994
A 14-year-old Pendleton trapshooter has been selected to the Amateur Trapshooting Association sub-junior All-America team. Ryan Hadden claimed the sub-junior clay target singles title at the Grand American national tournament at Vandalia, Ohio, last August and won the Class B singles award at the Western Zone Shoot at Spokane the following week. His father, Rick Hadden of Pendleton, won the Class A singles award at Spokane. Ryan began shooting in 1991.
