100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 14-15, 1919
Taking the position that an obligation rests upon employers of labor to reinstate boys who left their employ to serve their country and that such a policy would materially reduce the proportions of the problem of absorbing the returned soldiers, sailors and Marines, the executive committee of the Patriotic Service League yesterday afternoon adopted resolutions calling upon employers to adopt such a course. The resolutions will be sent to the 17 district chairmen of the league and to the 11 newspapers of the county, with the request that the chairmen take an active part in the welcoming of the returned boys and the securing for them of employment.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 14-15, 1969
Two Helix men were found dead Monday in the wreckage of a light plane near Ingot, Calif. James “Jim” Patrick Dorran, 25, and Velmer Delmer Webber, about 62, were apparently killed instantly when the plane, piloted by Dorran, crashed into a hillside. The wreckage was found by searchers in rugged mountainous terrain in the Sierra northeast of Redding, Calif. The search for Dorran, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Randolph Dorran, Helix, and Webber, foreman on the Raymond Rees and Harold Rees ranch, Helix, began Friday when the Piper Cherokee 140 disappeared. They were flying from Lakeview to Reno, Nev., before heading to Fresno, Calif., to see Webber’s brother and Dorran was to discuss the Hermiston irrigation project.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 14-15, 1994
He’s an Indian working for the Confederated Tribes, but he’s no Native American. Naveen Chandra, a 28-year-old native of Bangalore, India — the nation’s fifth largest city with a population of 4.5 million — says he feels at home on the 1,200-person Umatilla Indian Reservation, where he’s working as the new transportation planner. Dave Tovey said he’s been teasing Chandra because he didn’t have an Oregon driver’s license until Tuesday. “I told him don’t tell anybody we hired a transportation planner who didn’t have a driver’s license,” Tovey said. Actually, Chandra had a driver’s license from India, which the state acknowledges, but decided he’d be needing an Oregon license anyway.
