100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 24, 1919
A petition is being circulated in Umapine protesting against the proposed gravel road from Sunnyside to Umapine as outlined at the good roads meeting at Pendleton last week. In the petition it is asked that the county court allow about ten miles of permanent road for this end of the county starting about two miles east of Ferndale school, thence directly west to about 3 miles northwest of Umapine. This, it is conceded by every citizen in this district, is the most practicable and feasible route to build this road and by doing so will best serve the interest of the greater majority. If this is not granted no support to the proposed bonding of Umatilla county can be expected from either the Hudson Bay, Umapine, Fruitvale, Ferndale or Tum-a-Lum districts.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 24, 1969
Thirty acres of public land, once the site of a legendary battle between Indian tribes, have been conveyed by the Bureau of Land Management to the city of Hermiston for development as a public park and historic monument. The tract encompasses most of Hermiston Butte just outside the city limits of Hermiston. Indian legend tells of a great fight that took place around the base and from the top of Hermiston Butte. The Multnomah tribe invaded the domain of the Umatilla and Walla Walla tribes to obtain control of the hunting region in the Blue Mountains. The defending tribes positioned themselves on Hermiston Butte but were surrounded. The legend describes a “tremendous rain of arrows” which drove the invaders back beyond the Cascades.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 24, 1994
It’s been almost two weeks since the sudden death of Eastern Oregon Psychiatric Center patient Harold Ranslam. But the cause of death remains a mystery, despite a thorough examination by Umatilla County medical examiner Dr. Joseph Diehl. The Oregon State Police department has now been called in to begin its own investigation. Ranslam, 52, who was admitted to EOPC on Jan. 11, died less than 24 hours later. He had become extremely agitated at the mental facility and EOPC staff had to eventually restrain the 270-pound man because of his aggressiveness, according to Superintendent Evelyn Jenson. He apparently suffered from a manic depressive disorder.
