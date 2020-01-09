100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 9, 1920
A law punishing persons who dump tin cans, broken furniture and old rubbish beside the highways beyond the limits of cities in the state is proposed by the Women’s Advertising Club of Oregon in a letter which was received today by the Pendleton Commercial Association. A bill to that end is being framed to present to the 1921 legislation and the cooperation of civic and commercial associations is sought. The women point out that Oregon is trying to sell its scenery to tourists and that rubbish beside a highway does not add value to the scenery.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 9, 1970
The City of Stanfield is concerned over the apparent lack of action on the part of the Corps of Engineers toward development of a flood control program for Stage Gulch. Mayor Victor Stockard brought up the flood threat question at this week’s city council meeting. The ditch through which Stage Gulch drains was clogged with debris in the 1964-65 winter floods and much of the town was under water, causing thousands of dollars in damage. In the wake of the disaster the Corps of Engineers started planning a flood prevention project, but nothing has developed. On a visit to Stanfield soon after the flood, Rep. Al Ullman told the Corps and townspeople that money would not be a deterrent to bringing about the flood control project.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 9, 1995
A Hermiston ophthalmologist, Dr. Dan Stingl, is helping Oregon Health Sciences University locate test-case candidates for a study of the nation’s first laser device to correct nearsightedness. Participants will undergo the new surgical technique called photorefractive keratectomy, or PRK, free of charge and agree to participate in a two-year study. A member of an expert panel who recommended FDA approval of PRK last October said the laser should be approved as soon as its maker proves that 75 percent of its patients have their vision improve to 20-25 or better, and that fewer than 5 percent of patients have their vision worsen as a result of the surgery.
