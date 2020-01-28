100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 28, 1920
Miss Helen A. Courtney, of Seattle, the only girl fire truck salesman in the United States, is in Pendleton today conferring with Fire Chief W. E. Ringold, Joe Ell, chairman of the fire committee of the city council, and Mayor John L. Vaughn. Miss Courtney has been at the fire truck game for about two years but in that time has made such a record of sales that she is the mainstay of the Seagrave Company in the northwest. The fire truck now in use in the department here is one of the earliest put out by Seagrave and she is endeavoring to sell one of the latest products of her concern.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 28, 1970
Many Morrow County roads are so bogged down with moisture they will no longer hold vehicles. Crop lands have been washed, normally dry canyons are still running with water. At Heppner, all records for moisture in January were broken by 7 this morning. The water was close to the all-time record for any month. An even four inches for the month was measured by weatherman Don Gilliam this morning. The previous high for January was 3.56 in 1892. Normal for January is 1.29. Meacham shattered its rainfall record for the month Monday with 9.32 inches of precipitation for the month. Normal precipitation for the month is 4.20 inches. Pendleton has had 3.84 inches to date, making this the fifth wettest January since 1890, and 2.86 inches of moisture in Hermiston set a local record.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 28, 1995
Eastern Oregon Regional Airport’s air traffic control tower is on the chopping block of towers scheduled for closure by the Federal Aviation Administration. A complex rating system used by the agency has determined the benefits of operating Pendleton’s tower, and 23 others across the country, failed to justify the operational costs. Fearing the loss of an estimated $180,000 — the amount paid by the FAA for tower operations in the city’s 1994-95 budget — the city is preparing to challenge the FFA’s findings. At stake is the loss of Pendlton’s tower, but not necessarily the loss of air traffic. However, as Mike Hatt, airport manager, said, “Certain types of activity — particularly business related activity — will tend to shy away from towerless airports. Our airport status would go down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.