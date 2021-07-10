100 Years Ago
July 10, 1921
When G.J. Mitchell, Echo banker, who came to Pendleton with number of friends, got ready to return home, he notice a card on the steering wheel of his machine signed “Jinks” with instructions on it to report to the police. He thought he was guilty of breaking traffic laws. This morning he called the city magistrate and asked to be excused from making a trip here to answer to charges. An investigation disclosed the fact that several of the cards were distributed by some humorist, who in some way that has not been explained, secured the cards and tied them to several cars. The identity of the joker is unknown, but Traffic Officer Bill Lyday would like to make his acquaintance.
50 Years Ago
July 10, 1971
Janet Hopkins of Pendleton, Miss Umatilla County, won the swimsuit and evening gown awards at the second night of preliminary competition Friday night at the Miss Oregon Scholarship Pageant in Seaside. Miss Hopkins, a 1969 graduate of Pendleton High School, has attended Blue Mountain Community College for the past two years. She plans to attend either the University of Oregon or Portland State University this fall, majoring in speech pathology.
25 Years Ago
July 10, 1996
F. Gilbert “Gib” Lamb, the founder of vegetable processors Lamb-Weston Inc. and the Lamb Foundation, died Monday at his home in Lake Oswego. He was 79. Lamb-Weston flourished under Lamb, who was thrust into leadership of the business when at just 18 his father died in an auto accident. He pioneered the practice of picking the entire pea vine in the field, which improved freshness. He also “saw the potential of the French fry business” once the company began processing potatoes in the 1950s, said Ken Dauble of Milton-Freewater, production and sales service manager at the Weston plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.